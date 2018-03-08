Paul George surprises Midwest City high school team heading to state tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY - A local high school got quite a surprise during a pep rally.

On Wednesday afternoon, Carl Albert High School hosted a pep rally to support the basketball team headed to the state tournament.

The rally was ultimately crashed by Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George.

George gifted the entire Carl Albert basketball team new "PG 2 The Moment" shoes.

While there, the Carl Albert students began chanting, "We want Paul." They seem to be doing a little recruiting, in hopes George will stay with the Thunder past this season.