Police looking for couple allegedly targeting Edmond students for prostitution ring

EDMOND, Okla. - Police are looking for two people they say are recruiting teens from an Edmond high school into a prostitution ring.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of, who police call, "one of the most well-known pimps in Oklahoma City at one time," 45-year-old Germaine Coulter, and one of his main alleged prostitutes, 35-year-old Elizabeth Andrade.

Police said the two have been recruiting Edmond Santa Fe students to work for them from the inside.

News 4 spoke with Brian Bates, a man who has spent more than 20 years exposing prostitution in Oklahoma City on his website, JohnTV.com.

"Most people who get involved, get involved very young," Bates said.

He tipped off police last month that Coulter, who had recently been released from jail, and Andrade, who was also on probation, were back working together again.

Bates gave police video he shot of the two "working" at a local Best Western.

According to court documents, police arrested Andrade in a prostitution sting. When they did, they discovered alarming photos of young girls on her cell phone. Some of those photos included two teenage Santa Fe students.

"He lures them in with jewelry, getting their nails done, buying them clothes, putting them into nice cars," Bates said.

The court documents allege one of the teens was present for encounters between Andrade and a John. The teen was paid as well, but gave the money to Coulter.

Now, police are looking for Coulter and Andrade - both are on the run.

Police said there are three vehicles they may be driving, a 2013 Tan Cadillac XTS - OK Plate GBH236, a 2014 Gray Cadillac CTS - OK Plate CIT835, and a 2017 White Ford F250 - OK Plate EFD371.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Edmond Public Schools said:

"Edmond Public Schools was unaware of an OCPD investigation into allegations of human trafficking involving student(s) at Edmond Santa Fe High School. The School School Resource Officer (SRO) was contacted on March 1, 2018 to assist OCPD with an investigation involving the identification of a photo of a female student. The SRO provided the identification sought by OCPD, and there was no further information provided to the SRO or Santa Fe High School until today, March 8, when news outlets began calling the school district to gather information germane to the probable cause affidavit filed in OK County district court earlier this week which referenced the female student."

When News 4 asked if there would be any further action taken at this time, the spokesperson said in a statement, "We have not determined what additional actions the school district will take because we were just made aware of this investigation late this afternoon."