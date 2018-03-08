Police searching for man suspected of stealing mobile printer from Walmart in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a mobile printer from Walmart in the city’s south side.

Photos of the man have been released Wednesday following the robbery Saturday morning near I-240 and Santa Fe.

According to a police report, the man walked into the Walmart at about 11:34 a.m. with another man and a woman. Around 11:56 a.m., the suspect pictured in a gray shirt walked over to a table by the general merchandise doors and took the Zebra printer.

Police said the suspect concealed the printer under his shirt and left through the doors. About 11 seconds later, the second man and the woman followed and all three got into a white Lexus with license plate FTS312.

According to the report, police followed the suspects and the printer was thrown out of the vehicle and damaged.

Police said someone else attempted to take the same printer earlier and they later learned that person is a local transient who stays at Salvation Army and was offered $120 to steal it.

Per the report, the printer is used to make labels and price tags for merchandise. The printed tags could have been taken to self-checkouts, where receipts could have printed and, then, cash could have been refunded at customer service.

Police said the mobile printer cost $1,300.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online at okccrimetips.com. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.