Police searching for multiple suspects accused of stealing credit cards to spend thousands of dollars in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for multiple suspects accused of stealing credit cards and using them to spend thousands of dollars in the city.

Photos of the suspects, who police said there are at least eight of, have been released Wednesday.

Police believe the suspects are part of an organized group.

According to police, the suspects burglarized vehicles at a downtown parking lot. Most victims didn’t realize their cards were missing until later since nothing else, including cash, was taken.

Police said, in a matter of minutes, the stolen cards were used at multiple businesses around N.W. Expressway and Penn and the thousands of dollars were spent before the victims knew they had been robbed.

In one case, according to a police report, a victim said four of his credit cards were taken from the center console of his vehicle parked outside of a gym.

Around 5:05 p.m. on February 9, the victim went to YMCA on N.W. 4th Street like he said he routinely does at about the same time the same three times a week, parking in the same general area. He left the gym close to 5:45 p.m. and returned to his office.

Then, at around 6:07 p.m., the victim told police he received a notification his cards had been used at Penn Square Mall. He checked his wallet, and that’s when he discovered the four were gone from his wallet.

According to the report, the victim’s cash and IDs were still in his wallet and, although he had locked his doors, there was no damage to his vehicle. He said nothing else was stolen.

A second, related police report details the amounts spent with the victim’s cards at the mall, adding up to a total of about $4,000 at Microsoft and over $14,000 at Apple. He cancelled the credit cards and was in contact with both stores.

In a similar case, according to another police report, a victim said her credit cards were also taken a few days later from the same gym.

On February 13, the victim locked her vehicle and went into the YMCA. She left her purse containing her wallet inside the locked vehicle.

The victim told police she put her keys in her gym bag and put the gym bag in an unlocked locker in the ladies dressing room.

According to the report, a female suspect is believed to have taken the victim’s keys out of the locker and unlocked the vehicle. Suspects gained access to the victim’s cards and stole them.

Police said the suspects then went to different stores and used the cards.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online okccrimetips.com.