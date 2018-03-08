Police searching for pair of alleged mall theft suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY -Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a pair of suspects accused of stealing electronics from a department store.

On Jan. 17, officers were called to Dillard’s at Quail Spring Mall following a reported theft.

According to the police report, loss prevention officers saw two people place speakers into an old Dillard’s bag and walk out of the store.

A couple of weeks later, police were called back to Dillard’s after a loss prevention officer saw one of the alleged suspects.

On Feb. 1, an employee said she saw the suspect head straight to the electronics section of the store and pick up a pair of speakers. After being confronted by mall security, he dropped the speakers and ran out of the store to a gray Dodge Caravan.

Now, police are hoping the public can help them identify the alleged suspects.

One suspect is described as a black man with dark curly hair and a goatee, standing approximately 5’5″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing faded gray jeans, a denim jacket with a Sherpa collar, a red plaid shirt, black gloves and dark tennis shoes.

The other alleged suspect is described as a black woman with an afro, weighing approximately 200 pounds and standing 5’6″ tall. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black North Face jacket, black gloves and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.