Tips on staying hydrated for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY – Heads up to those planning on running in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon!

There are new rules on what you can and cannot carry on the course, including backpacks and hydration vests.

The change comes from guidelines recommended by the National Marathon Safety and Security Summit.

What is allowed:

Running belts

Clear, handheld water bottles

Clip-on water bottles

All must be less than one liter

What isn’t allowed:

Backpacks

Hydration vests

Camelbaks

Ruck Packs

Air tanks

Anything over the shoulder

Have no fear, though!

Here are tips for runners on ways you can stay hydrated.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon will be on April 29.

