Tips on staying hydrated for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY – Heads up to those planning on running in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon!
There are new rules on what you can and cannot carry on the course, including backpacks and hydration vests.
The change comes from guidelines recommended by the National Marathon Safety and Security Summit.
What is allowed:
- Running belts
- Clear, handheld water bottles
- Clip-on water bottles
- All must be less than one liter
What isn’t allowed:
- Backpacks
- Hydration vests
- Camelbaks
- Ruck Packs
- Air tanks
- Anything over the shoulder
Have no fear, though!
Here are tips for runners on ways you can stay hydrated.
The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon will be on April 29.
Click here for more information.
