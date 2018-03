DEL CITY, Okla. – Drivers along a busy interstate were forced to find an alternate route after a fuel spill on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officials shut down westbound I-40 near Sunnylane Rd. due to a large fuel spill.

Officials say a large fuel tanker began leaking fuel along the highway.

Oklahoma County: I-40 west bound at Sunnylane is closed due to a large fuel spill. All traffic is being diverted to Reno Ave…TP — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) March 8, 2018

It was reopened around 3:38 p.m.