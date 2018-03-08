New Details: Tragic end to search for Norman baby at center of Amber Alert

NORMAN, Okla. – The search for a Norman baby has come to a tragic end.

The baby’s body was found on Thursday.

The Norman Police Department issued the Amber Alert Wednesday morning for 7-month-old Jody Minjarez.

Officials say it all started February 19 when they responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 1500 block of Lakecrest Drive.

Officers determined that 31-year-old Victor Manuel Minjarez violently attacked the mother of his child and then fled the residence with their son, Jody Minjarez.

On February 23, the victim, the child’s mother, obtained an emergency Victim Protective Order (VPO) that ordered Jody to be returned to her.

Victor Minjarez later sent a text message to a friend telling her to tell the victim that she would never see her son again.

Because of this, police believed Jody Minjarez was in imminent danger of bodily harm or death and issued a search for him.

Victor Minjarez fled the scene of the incident with the child driving a rented U-Haul pick-up truck.

However, authorities later said they believed Minjarez was driving a light blue BMW four-door sedan or a white 2008 Cadillac Escalade, with the Oklahoma license plate 128KNQ.

On March 7th, authorities upgraded the search to an Amber Alert.

Later that afternoon, authorities canceled the Amber Alert, saying Minjarez had been found and arrested.

Police say he was found at a residence in the 3000 block Venice Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Although police said Minjarez was in custody, they said they were still searching for the baby.

UPDATE: 31YO Victor Minjarez has been taken into custody. The investigation regarding the whereabouts of 7-month-old Jody Minjarez is ongoing. — Norman Police (@normanokpd) March 8, 2018

However, a short time later, police said they found the body of Jody Minjarez inside the home.

An affidavit released Thursday states Minjarez admitted to taking the child and sending a message to the child’s mother that she would never see the baby again.

Minjarez says he hid in a vacant house with the baby a week ago. He goes on to describe how he put the child on a mattress next to a heater and later found blisters on the infant’s face.

He says he fell asleep and when he woke-up, the child was gurgling bubbles and so he performed CPR. But he claims the baby died anyway.

Minjarez says he put Jody in a blanket and trash bags before putting the baby’s body in a trash can, where it has been for a week.

Despite what Minjarez says happened to his son, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office says the boy’s body tells a different story.

The medical examiner says the cause of death to the child is blunt force trauma of the head and has ruled the case a homicide.

Online records show Minjarez was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder and desecrating a human corpse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.