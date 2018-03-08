× UPDATE: U.S. Grant High School placed on lockout after gun found on campus, suspect in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma high school was placed on lockdown after authorities discovered a gun on campus.

According to information from the Oklahoma City Public School District, U.S. Grant High School was placed on lockdown on Thursday morning after a gun was found on campus.

District officials say a former U.S. Grant student was found to have a backpack with a firearm inside the school. Authorities say the former student fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

Oklahoma City Police say he was arrested on felony charges not associated with this incident.

Fortunately, school officials say no one was injured and all students are safe.

The high school is now moving to a lockout from the initial lockdown.

US Grant is moving from a lockdown to a lockout. Parents are not allowed in the school, but are allowed to come pick up their student. Parents should go to the west entrance and check in with the police officer there. — OKC Public Schools (@OKCPS) March 8, 2018

Although no one will be allowed to enter the building while they are on lockout, US Grant parents will be allowed to pick up their students by checking with the police officer at the West Entrance. Students will be walked out of the building and released to parents one-by-one.

Nearby elementary schools, including Van Buren, Coolidge, Fillmore, Rancho Village, Stand Watie and Emerson South, had also been placed on lockout as a precaution, but it has since been lifted.

US Grant is currently on lockdown in safe areas after a gun was found on campus. Police onsite. No injuries. Students will remain on lockdown until police deem the facility safe. Nearby elementary schools on lockout as a precaution. More info as available. — OKC Public Schools (@OKCPS) March 8, 2018

All after school activities for U.S. Grant have been canceled for Thursday.