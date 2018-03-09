15-year-old Choctaw High School student arrested in connection to threats of school violence with a firearm

CHOCTAW, Okla. – Choctaw police say a 15-year-old student of Choctaw High School was arrested in connection with threats of school violence with a firearm.

Police say they had been posted on a social media site.

Officers were made aware of the threat on February 28 by another Choctaw High School student.

The suspect admitted to creating the post after he was identified through an investigation by the Choctaw Police Department, a Canadian Cybers Crime Unit, the FBI, and the Oklahoma Internet Crimes Against Children.

He was taken into custody and booked on charges of communicating a terroristic threat and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.