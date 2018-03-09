2-year-old boy drowns in pond after leaving home in the middle of the night

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. – It’s a heartbreaking situation for an Oklahoma mother after her 2-year-old son drowned in a neighbor’s pond.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, the body of a 2-year-old boy was found in a neighbor’s pond after he walked out of his home in the middle of the night.

The report states that the victim’s mother checked on him around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning and saw that he was asleep. When she went to check on him again at 3 a.m., she says he was missing.

Investigators believe the boy walked about 400 feet to a neighbor’s pond and drowned.

His body was ultimately found 25 feet from shore around 4 a.m. on Friday.