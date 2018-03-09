4 your weekend: Severe Weather Expo, Junie B. Jones: The Musical

The beloved children’s book series, Junie B. Jones is taking to the stage in Junie B. Jones: The Musical.

This is opening weekend and it runs through March 25.

A fun cast of characters, upbeat music, and an engaging story line will transport you to first grade and all of the adventures of Junie B. Jones and her friends.

Bring the kids! They’ll love it!

Celebrate American dance from Hollywood to Broadway as the OCU American Spirit Dance Company presents Broadway Revue. You’ll see amazing sets, beautiful costumes, and gorgeous choreography as you enjoy this show.

Discover some of Oklahoma`s biggest rising stars in the art world at Momentum OKC in the historic Gold Dome. This is a multimedia, interactive art exhibit put on by the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition.

And the Severe Weather Expo is going on tomorrow at Penn Square Mall. It’s an event that includes the state’s top weather experts.

The 4 Warn Storm Team, along with Chopper 4, will be there on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Visitors will find the expo on the lower level, center court and south parking lot. Hope you can join us!

