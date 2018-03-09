9th grade student “will not be allowed to return to school” after verbally threatening to bring gun

OKLAHOMA CITY – According to officials with Western Heights Public Schools, a 9th grade student “will not be allowed to return to school” after verbally threatening to bring a gun to school on Monday, March 12.

“Friday, at the very end of the school day (last period) two 9th grade students reported to district officials that another 9th grade student verbally threatened to bring a gun to school on Monday the 12th of March. District officials immediately contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department and an intensive investigation of the incident was initiated,” said Superintendent Joe Kitchens.

The student will not be allowed to return to school, according to Kitchens.

“It is very reassuring to know that we had to two very courageous young students step forward to let us know of the threat. We are very proud that these students contacted school officials, and we would like to thank the Oklahoma City Police Department for their quick and very effective response to the threat,” Kitchens said.