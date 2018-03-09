× Anonymous donor promises $250k to Moore Public Schools Foundation only if community matches donation

MOORE, Okla. – An anonymous Moore resident has promised to donate $250,000 to the Moore Public Schools Foundation, only if the community comes together to raise the same amount.

Schools officials say the resident reached out the foundation and “expressed the desire to make Moore Schools safer.”

“This patron(s) not only expressed a desire the secure the schools that affected their family but also wanted to help ensure the safety of all students and teachers of Moore Public Schools. The anonymous donor has promised a donation of $250,000 to the Moore Public Schools Foundation’s Safety Initiative if the community will collectively come together and match their individual donation,” school officials said.

If the goal is reached, the $500,000 in funding would allow for:

Access systems at all 35 Moore Public Schools campuses, including buzz-in security systems at all secondary campuses much like the buzz-in system that was purchased for the elementary schools by the MPS Foundation in 2014

Buzz-in security systems will make ID badges at all secondary sites a standard requirement in order to access buildings. These ID badges can be deactivated if lost, stolen or if students become suspended or expelled

Added security officers at all secondary sites

Bulletproof glass additions throughout the district

Updated doors throughout the district

Additional safety measures will also be added but will be kept confidential for the safety of Moore students, teachers and staff

“We, Moore Public Schools and the Moore Public Schools Foundation, understand that $250,000 is a large amount of money, but the safety of our children is the primary focus. When the money is raised, all actions will take place immediately with the goal of being prepared for the 2018-2019 school year,” school officials said.

If you’d like to donate, click here.