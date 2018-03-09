Bond denied for man accused of murdering baby at center of Amber Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Bond was denied for a man at the center of an Amber Alert, who is accused of murdering a baby boy.

Officials say it all started Feb.19 when they responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 1500 block of Lakecrest Drive.

Officers determined that 31-year-old Victor Manuel Minjarez violently attacked the mother of his child, and then fled the home with their son, 7-month-old Jody Minjarez.

On Feb.23, the child’s mother obtained an emergency Victim Protective Order that ordered Jody to be returned to her.

Victor Minjarez later sent a text message to a friend, telling her to tell the child's mother that she would never see her son again.

On Wednesday, the Norman Police Department issued an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Jody Minjarez.

Later that afternoon, authorities canceled the Amber Alert, saying Victor Minjarez was arrested at a vacant home in the 3000 block of Venice Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Although police said Minjarez was in custody, they said they were still searching for the baby.

A short time later, police said they found the body of Jody Minjarez in a trashcan outside of the home.

In a probable cause affidavit, Minjarez claimed that he put the infant on a mattress near a heater and woke up to find the child covered in blisters and choking. He claimed that he performed CPR, but the baby died.

Despite what Minjarez says happened to his son, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office says the boy’s body tells a different story.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The medical examiner says the cause of death to the child is blunt force trauma of the head and has ruled the case a homicide.

Online records show Minjarez was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder and desecrating a human corpse.

On Friday morning, Minjarez went before a judge for a video arraignment.

During the arraignment, bond in the case was denied.