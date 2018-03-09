Community, generous donors come together to ‘Save the Washita’

CHICKASHA, Okla. – An Oklahoma theatre that was in desperate need of repairs is now getting help from the community.

The Washita Theatre plays host to the Chickasha Community Theatre, but organizers said it was in need of major repairs.

Following a hail storm in June, the theatre suffered significant damage to the roof, which has led to a problematic leak.

According to the Chickasha Express Star, the rafters are rusted, portions of the ceiling are caving in and the curtains have been damaged by the rain.

“We just desperately need to get [the roof] replaced,” Kristy Jarnagin told the newspaper.

Without the repairs, organizers believed the damage could spread.

Organizers created the “Save the Washita” campaign in hopes of raising $100,000 to repair the roof and other structural issues.

Earlier this week, the Chickasha Community Theatre announced that it has reached its goal.

“We asked for your help in Saving the Washita Theater and YOU made it happen. With the generous donations of those listed below, we were able to not only match the $50,000 donation made by the Elmer DeHart family, but we went over and beyond! Repairs inside and out are currently underway to preserve this beautiful theater for years to come,” it wrote on Facebook.