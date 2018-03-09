× Crews credit fire alarm with saving Del City woman’s life

DEL CITY, Okla. – Fire crews say a fire alarm saved the life of an Oklahoma woman and her dog.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, a Del City woman awoke to the sounds of a smoke detector in her home.

A short time later, Del City firefighters rushed to her home and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

The homeowner was able to get out of the house, but she suffered some minor injuries as she broke a window to try and put out the fire from the outside.

Firefighters went inside the home and found her dog unresponsive. They brought the animal outside and were able to resuscitate it.

“Without doubt, the fact that a working smoke detector was present in her home is evidence of the crucial need for everyone to have smoke detectors in their home,” the news release said.

For several years, the Community Services Department of the City of Del City has required all properties to go through a home safety inspection before anyone moves in.

“In this particular case, this residence went through the City of Del City’s home safety inspection in 2015 and the building inspector observed that there was no operable smoke detector in this home. The inspector permitted the structure to be occupied under the condition that a smoke detector be installed in the hallway outside the bedroom,” a news release from the fire department read.

As a result of her installing a smoke alarm, crews say she was able to get out safely.