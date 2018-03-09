Emergency personnel rescue teen from South Texas cave

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency personnel have safely rescued an 18-year-old girl who was trapped for about 10 hours in a South Texas cave during a high school field trip.

San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood says the girl was extricated late Thursday night and transported to a hospital for evaluation, as a precaution.

Hood says the Lee High School student was conscious and alert during the ordeal at Robber Baron Cave.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says the maze cave, in north-central San Antonio, has almost a mile of passage. The entrance is through a sinkhole.

Officials say the teen, whose name wasn’t immediately released, became lodged in a small area known as Hole in the Floor, with passage requiring going through a circular opening.

Fire department spokesman Joe Arrington says the girl’s torso became stuck. Her arms and feet were not trapped.