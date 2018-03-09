Fallen Logan County deputy honored with stretch of highway

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A fallen Logan County deputy who was killed in the line of duty has been honored with a stretch of highway.

In April of 2017, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade was serving an eviction notice at a home along Mulhall Rd., near I-35.

While serving the eviction notice, officials with the sheriff’s office said Wade was shot multiple times in the body and face by 45-year-old Nathan LeForce.

While authorities searched for the man accused of shooting the deputy, officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office learned Wade passed away from his injuries.

The Logan County sheriff remembers Wade as a man who loved serving his community.

“Deputy Wade lived like a warrior, and he died like one. You know, he gave his life serving his community, and I don’t think you can have a bigger honor than that,” Sheriff Damon Devereaux said, choking back tears.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

On Friday, a portion of US Hwy 77 was renamed the “Deputy Sheriff David Wade Memorial Highway.”

Family members, friends and members of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office took part in the dedication.