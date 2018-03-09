× High School State Tournament Scoreboard

Class 6A Boys

Quarterfinals (Thursday at Catoosa)

Edmond Santa Fe 65, Putnam City West 63

Putnam City North 43, Tulsa Union 41

Broken Arrow 48, Edmond Memorial 46

Norman North 51, Sand Springs 44

Semifinals (Friday at Mabee Center)

Putnam City North 73, Norman North 64

Edmond Santa Fe 59, Broken Arrow 54

Championship Game (Saturday at Mabee Center)

Putnam City North 65, Edmond Santa Fe 58

(Putnam North wins first state championship)

Class 6A Girls

Quarterfinals (Thursday at Tulsa Memorial)

Owasso 37, Edmond Memorial 34

Choctaw 51, Sand Springs 38

Edmond Santa Fe 48, Bartlesville 42

Putnam City West 49, Bixby 41

Semifinals (Friday at Mabee Center)

Owasso 48, Edmond Santa Fe 43

Putnam City West 50, Choctaw 45

Championship Game (Saturday at Mabee Center)

Owasso 53, Putnam City West 51

(Potential game-tying runner in the lane rolls out for Patriots; Rams win second state title and first since 1990)

Class 5A Boys

Quarterfinals (Thursday at Mabee Center)

Tulsa Memorial 68, Del City 55

Northwest Classen 50, Tulsa Kelley 36

Tulsa Washington 86, Carl Albert 82, OT

Lawton Eisenhower 65, Coweta 52

Semifinals (Friday at Mabee Center)

Tulsa Washington 77, Northwest Classen 71

Tulsa Memorial 85, Lawton Eisenhower 56

Championship Game (Saturday at Mabee Center)

Tulsa Memorial 79, Tulsa Washington 67

(Tulsa Memorial wins second straight state title, 4th in the last 6 years, and 8th overall)

Class 5A Girls

Quarterfinals (Thursday at Skiatook)

Coweta 48, Lawton MacArthur 39

Tulsa Washington 53, Lawton Eisenhower 46

Pryor 62, El Reno 42

Woodward 55, Tahlequah 32

Semifinals (Friday at Mabee Center)

Tulsa Washington 56, Coweta 42

Pryor 54, Woodward 46

Championship Game (Saturday at Mabee Center)

Tulsa Washington 56, Pryor, OT

(Tulsa Washington wins 4th state championship, all in last 11 years)

Class 4A Boys

Quarterfinals (Thursday at Deer Creek)

Roland 57, Catoosa 54

Heritage Hall 79, Tulsa McLain 45

Kingfisher 50, Ada 45

Tulsa Webster 61, Seminole 51

Semifinals (Friday at State Fair Arena)

Heritage Hall 80, Roland 43

Kingfisher 69, Tulsa Webster 44

Championship Game (Saturday at State Fair Arena)

Heritage Hall 61, Kingfisher 56

(Heritage Hall wins second state championship in last four years)

Class 4A Girls

Quarterfinals (Thursday at Southern Nazarene)

Elgin 52, Anadarko 45

Fort Gibson 56, Tuttle 31

Harrah 52, Victory Christian 41

Muldrow 42, Broken Bow 38

Semifinals (Thursday at Southern Nazarene)

Fort Gibson 49, Elgin 43

Harrah 62, Muldrow 50

Championship Game (Saturday at State Fair Arena)

Fort Gibson 55, Harrah 41

(Fort Gibson wins 4th state championship, all in the last eight years)

Class 3A Boys

Quarterfinals (Thursday at Mustang)

Mount St. Mary 60, Hennessey 52

Star-Spencer 68, Idabel 54

Kingston 67, Sperry 45

Hugo 39, Sequoyah Tahlequah 36

Semifinals (Friday at State Fair Arena)

Star-Spencer 61, Mount St. Mary 46

Kingston 68, Hugo 53

Championship Game (Saturday at State Fair Arena)

Star-Spencer 64, Kingston 55, OT

(Star-Spencer wins 9th state championship, and first since 2009)

Class 3A Girls

Quarterfinals (Thursday at Edmond Santa Fe)

Kingston 61, Prague 52

Sequoyah Tahlequah 59, Kansas 48

Adair 61, Holland Hall 56

Comanche 52, Hartshorne 33

Semifinals (Friday at State Fair Arena)

Sequoyah Tahlequah 50, Comanche 36

Kingston 59, Adair 51

Championship Game (Saturday at State Fair Arena)

Sequoyah Tahlequah 53, Kingston 51

(Sequoyah Tahlequah wins second straight state title, third in last four years, and all 6th title overall, all in the last 14 years)

Class 2A Boys

Quarterfinals (Thursday at Yukon)

Latta 58, Crossings Christian 56, OT

Hooker 45, Talihina 43

Luther 56, Ketchum 53

Wright City 49, Christian Heritage 39

Semifinals (Friday at Yukon)

Latta 42, Hooker 41

Wright City 48, Luther 41

Championship Game (Saturday at State Fair Arena)

Wright City 62, Latta 49

(Wright City wins first state championship)

Class 2A Girls

Quarterfinals (Thursday at State Fair Arena)

Christian Heritage 60, Chouteau 32

Fairview 46, Mounds 39

Cashion 52, Vanoss 47

Howe 65, Kiefer 53

Semifinals (Friday at State Fair Arena)

Christian Heritage 61, Fairview 35

Cashion 66, Howe 48

Championship Game (Saturday at State Fair Arena)

Christian Heritage 57, Cashion 46

(Christian Heritage wins its second straight state championship)