High School State Tournament Scoreboard
Class 6A Boys
Quarterfinals (Thursday at Catoosa)
Edmond Santa Fe 65, Putnam City West 63
Putnam City North 43, Tulsa Union 41
Broken Arrow 48, Edmond Memorial 46
Norman North 51, Sand Springs 44
Semifinals (Friday at Mabee Center)
Putnam City North 73, Norman North 64
Edmond Santa Fe 59, Broken Arrow 54
Championship Game (Saturday at Mabee Center)
Putnam City North 65, Edmond Santa Fe 58
(Putnam North wins first state championship)
Class 6A Girls
Quarterfinals (Thursday at Tulsa Memorial)
Owasso 37, Edmond Memorial 34
Choctaw 51, Sand Springs 38
Edmond Santa Fe 48, Bartlesville 42
Putnam City West 49, Bixby 41
Semifinals (Friday at Mabee Center)
Owasso 48, Edmond Santa Fe 43
Putnam City West 50, Choctaw 45
Championship Game (Saturday at Mabee Center)
Owasso 53, Putnam City West 51
(Potential game-tying runner in the lane rolls out for Patriots; Rams win second state title and first since 1990)
Class 5A Boys
Quarterfinals (Thursday at Mabee Center)
Tulsa Memorial 68, Del City 55
Northwest Classen 50, Tulsa Kelley 36
Tulsa Washington 86, Carl Albert 82, OT
Lawton Eisenhower 65, Coweta 52
Semifinals (Friday at Mabee Center)
Tulsa Washington 77, Northwest Classen 71
Tulsa Memorial 85, Lawton Eisenhower 56
Championship Game (Saturday at Mabee Center)
Tulsa Memorial 79, Tulsa Washington 67
(Tulsa Memorial wins second straight state title, 4th in the last 6 years, and 8th overall)
Class 5A Girls
Quarterfinals (Thursday at Skiatook)
Coweta 48, Lawton MacArthur 39
Tulsa Washington 53, Lawton Eisenhower 46
Pryor 62, El Reno 42
Woodward 55, Tahlequah 32
Semifinals (Friday at Mabee Center)
Tulsa Washington 56, Coweta 42
Pryor 54, Woodward 46
Championship Game (Saturday at Mabee Center)
Tulsa Washington 56, Pryor, OT
(Tulsa Washington wins 4th state championship, all in last 11 years)
Class 4A Boys
Quarterfinals (Thursday at Deer Creek)
Roland 57, Catoosa 54
Heritage Hall 79, Tulsa McLain 45
Kingfisher 50, Ada 45
Tulsa Webster 61, Seminole 51
Semifinals (Friday at State Fair Arena)
Heritage Hall 80, Roland 43
Kingfisher 69, Tulsa Webster 44
Championship Game (Saturday at State Fair Arena)
Heritage Hall 61, Kingfisher 56
(Heritage Hall wins second state championship in last four years)
Class 4A Girls
Quarterfinals (Thursday at Southern Nazarene)
Elgin 52, Anadarko 45
Fort Gibson 56, Tuttle 31
Harrah 52, Victory Christian 41
Muldrow 42, Broken Bow 38
Semifinals (Thursday at Southern Nazarene)
Fort Gibson 49, Elgin 43
Harrah 62, Muldrow 50
Championship Game (Saturday at State Fair Arena)
Fort Gibson 55, Harrah 41
(Fort Gibson wins 4th state championship, all in the last eight years)
Class 3A Boys
Quarterfinals (Thursday at Mustang)
Mount St. Mary 60, Hennessey 52
Star-Spencer 68, Idabel 54
Kingston 67, Sperry 45
Hugo 39, Sequoyah Tahlequah 36
Semifinals (Friday at State Fair Arena)
Star-Spencer 61, Mount St. Mary 46
Kingston 68, Hugo 53
Championship Game (Saturday at State Fair Arena)
Star-Spencer 64, Kingston 55, OT
(Star-Spencer wins 9th state championship, and first since 2009)
Class 3A Girls
Quarterfinals (Thursday at Edmond Santa Fe)
Kingston 61, Prague 52
Sequoyah Tahlequah 59, Kansas 48
Adair 61, Holland Hall 56
Comanche 52, Hartshorne 33
Semifinals (Friday at State Fair Arena)
Sequoyah Tahlequah 50, Comanche 36
Kingston 59, Adair 51
Championship Game (Saturday at State Fair Arena)
Sequoyah Tahlequah 53, Kingston 51
(Sequoyah Tahlequah wins second straight state title, third in last four years, and all 6th title overall, all in the last 14 years)
Class 2A Boys
Quarterfinals (Thursday at Yukon)
Latta 58, Crossings Christian 56, OT
Hooker 45, Talihina 43
Luther 56, Ketchum 53
Wright City 49, Christian Heritage 39
Semifinals (Friday at Yukon)
Latta 42, Hooker 41
Wright City 48, Luther 41
Championship Game (Saturday at State Fair Arena)
Wright City 62, Latta 49
(Wright City wins first state championship)
Class 2A Girls
Quarterfinals (Thursday at State Fair Arena)
Christian Heritage 60, Chouteau 32
Fairview 46, Mounds 39
Cashion 52, Vanoss 47
Howe 65, Kiefer 53
Semifinals (Friday at State Fair Arena)
Christian Heritage 61, Fairview 35
Cashion 66, Howe 48
Championship Game (Saturday at State Fair Arena)
Christian Heritage 57, Cashion 46
(Christian Heritage wins its second straight state championship)