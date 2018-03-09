Man arrested after allegedly leading officers on lengthy pursuit in stolen vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARR ACRES, Okla. -- A man has been arrested after a lengthy pursuit in Warr Acres.

It happened late Thursday night after police responded to a larceny call at the Family Dollar, near N.W. 63rd and MacArthur.

"Vehicle description was put out and shortly there after, my officers located the vehicle at 50th and Rockwell," Chief Roger Patty, with the Warr Acres Police Department, said.

As it turns out, the vehicle was stolen.

"We attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop for officers," Patty said.

The suspect stopped near 20th and Purdue, where police tried to negotiate with him for about an hour.

"He refused to get out of the vehicle. Oklahoma City responded with their tactical equipment. We were trying to get him pinned in where he couldn't go anywhere," Patty said.

However, the suspect was determined to get away. He took off again until police decided to put an end to the chase.

"But by that time, Oklahoma City police had put stop sticks in the road ahead of him. Once he went over the stop sticks, the pursuit went on for about half a mile and ended up right here," Patty said.

That caused all of the tires on the stolen vehicle to flatten.

Police took Shawn Haider into custody, and he's facing a long list of charges.

"We're going to be booking him into the county jail for the larceny, the felony eluding, the vehicle stolen. We understand he's got felony warrants out of Grady County, and at one point, he tried to ram one of my officers. So we'll be seeking an assault charge for that," Patty said.

Hinder has been incarcerated before for drug and assault charges.