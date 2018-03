NORMAN, Okla. – Norman police say they have arrested a man after responding to a report of a sexual assault.

Officials say they responded to the report that happened inside a home in the 300 block of E. Brooks Streets around 5 a.m. Friday.

After investigating, police arrested 27-year-old Socrates T. Louis.

He was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree rape and a complaint of forcible oral sodomy.