Man charged in cold case murder of Oklahoma couple

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say they believe they have solved a double murder that occurred over a decade ago.

Over 10 years ago, Jack and Elaine Denney were found murdered inside their rural home near Locus Grove. The couple’s bodies were found on Christmas Day in 2007.

Investigators believe 65-year-old Jack Denney and 66-year-old Elaine Denney were both shot to death.

For a decade now, agents have conducted countless interviews and performed polygraph examinations, while forensic analysts tested possible evidence in the case.

In December, the OSBI offered a $10,000 reward for information that led to the alleged suspect.

Now, they believe they have solved the case.

On Friday, a multi-county grand jury indicted Justin Walker in the case. The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office charged him with two counts of first-degree murder.

KJRH reports that Walker is currently in prison on unrelated charges including drugs, theft, assault and possession of firearms.