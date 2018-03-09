Math teacher under investigation for message to ‘ethnic’ who stole computer mouse

LEESVILLE, La. – A high school teacher is under investigation after allegedly displaying a message in his classroom aimed at the “self obsessed ethnic” who stole his computer mouse.

Brittny Taylor posted a picture of the message on Facebook, and it quickly went viral.

Pickering High School math teacher Randolph Perez projected the message onto a whiteboard in his classroom on the morning of March 8th, according to Taylor.

“Welcome to Room 312,” the message begins. “To the moronic, self obsessed ethnic who stole the mouse from the back computer: the fact that you do not know both your parents, and that the so called adults that are caring for you can not afford a five dollar part because they are too busy buying drugs and coring cigars at the Shop-Rite does not change the fact that you are nothing more than a two bit thief and a waste of carbon and oxygen.”

Some students initially laughed at the message, but others were shocked, Taylor said.

Vernon Parish Schools Board Assistant Superintendent Mike Kay said the district is taking the issue very seriously and has already opened an investigation.

“We’re looking into the situation,” Kay said. “I can tell you that the viewpoint that was posted on that board was nowhere near the stance of the Vernon Parish School Board. We don’t subscribe to those beliefs, nor do we condone that action.”

Kay said he hasn’t been able to interview Perez yet because Perez has been out of town since the message came to light, but he said the interview will take place first thing Monday morning.

“If I do in fact find out that this was done, then we will take swift action on it,” he said. “It’s a difficult situation, but I can assure you that we will be addressing this, and it will be dealt with severely.”