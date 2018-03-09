Officials looking for man who walked away from halfway house in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are looking for a man who walked away from a halfway house.

Officials say Dustin L. Cameron walked away from the Oklahoma City Transitional Center on February 27.

Cameron, 35, is described as white, 5’11”, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

When he walked away, he was serving time for carrying a firearm after a former felony conviction out of Oklahoma City.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.