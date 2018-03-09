Officials: Oklahoma couple homeless after home explosion

ROFF, Okla. – An elderly couple is now picking up the pieces after their home exploded on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters were called to a home in Roff following a reported house fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, the home was already engulfed in flames.

Roff Fire Chief Jeremy Grissom told KXII that an electric heater too close to a couch likely started the blaze. At that point, the flames spread to eight oxygen tanks and a propane tank, causing the home to explode.

Fortunately, no one suffered any major injuries in the incident.