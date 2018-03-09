OHP: Man caused wrong-way crash, leaving other driver critically injured

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help following a man crashing with another vehicle after he drove down the wrong side of the highway.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the construction area of I-235 between N.W. 50th and I-44 in Oklahoma City.

OHP said Toby Pedford was driving a 2015 Hyundai Genesis and traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Broadway Extension when he collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was critically injured, and Pedford was transported to a hospital.

Investigators with OHP said they know, earlier Friday afternoon, Pedford was at a restaurant in the 2600 block of N.W. Expressway.

They are asking anyone who had contact with him between 4 p.m. March 8 and 12:30 a.m. to call 1-866-OHPTIPS.

Anyone who might have seen a wrong-way driver southbound in the northbound lanes of Broadway Extension around the time of the crash should also call 1-866-OHPTIPS.

OHP released a photo of a vehicle similar to a 2015 Hyundai Genesis.