Extreme fire danger expected for several days

Oklahoma City police looking for vehicle, driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

Posted 3:38 pm, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 03:46PM, March 9, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are looking for a vehicle and the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

On March 3 around 8 p.m., police were called to check on the welfare of a woman who was found in the area just north of Reno and MacArthur.

Fatal hit-and-run scene on March 3 near Reno and MacArthur

There, police found 43-year-old Claudia Mandell dead.

After an investigation, police believe she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle then left the scene.

Detectives believe the vehicle is a gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition, and police say it should have heavy passenger front-end damage.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released a photo of a vehicle similar to the suspect’s vehicle.


If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or click here.