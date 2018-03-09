× Oklahoma man arrested on charges after viral Facebook post

LAWTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing charges after a Facebook post went viral.

Earlier this week, a Facebook post went viral after a woman claimed that 26-year-old Michael Rodgers had slapped her 2-year-old son and attacked her when she tried to call police.

The post also featured pictures of bruises to the boy’s face.

After hearing from the alleged victim, officials with the Lawton Police Department say they went by Rodgers’ home on March 8 and took him into custody.

Rodgers was taken into custody on two counts of assault and battery, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and child abuse.

Lawton police say Rodgers does not have any prior convictions for domestic abuse.