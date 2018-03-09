Oklahoma man fakes his own kidnapping; asks family and friends for ransom money

OWASSO, Okla. – A man is facing charges after he faked his own kidnapping and then asked his wife and friends for ransom money.

34-year-old Johnathan Davis was arrested last week by the Owasso Police Department.

Owasso police say they were contacted by Davis’ family after they received ransom texts that demanded money be deposited into a PayPal account, or else Davis would be hurt.

“The family contacted us. They assumed this was a legitimate kidnapping,” Owasso Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff told Inside Edition.

Police say each text asked for $375, and were sent to Davis’ wife and close friends.

Davis’ cellphone was tracked to a casino where he was found inside, sitting with his phone at a gambling table.

“This is a new one on me,” Woodruff said. “I’ve been a police officer for 25 years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Davis was booked on charges of extortion and false reporting of a crime.