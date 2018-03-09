Oklahoma man fakes his own kidnapping; asks family and friends for ransom money

Extreme fire danger expected for several days

OWASSO, Okla. – A man is facing charges after he faked his own kidnapping and then asked his wife and friends for ransom money.

34-year-old Johnathan Davis was arrested last week by the Owasso Police Department.

Johnathan Davis/ Tulsa County jail

Owasso police say they were contacted by Davis’ family after they received ransom texts that demanded money be deposited into a PayPal account, or else Davis would be hurt.

“The family contacted us. They assumed this was a legitimate kidnapping,” Owasso Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff told Inside Edition.

Police say each text asked for $375, and were sent to Davis’ wife and close friends.

Davis’ cellphone was tracked to a casino where he was found inside, sitting with his phone at a gambling table.

“This is a new one on me,” Woodruff said. “I’ve been a police officer for 25 years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Davis was booked on charges of extortion and false reporting of a crime.