Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's men's basketball teams will be anxious to find out if they make the NCAA Tournament when selections are announced on Sunday.

The Sooners and Cowboys are on the bubble to make the field of 68 after both teams went 8-10 in Big 12 conference play.

Both teams feel they deserve to be in, OU because of a strong non-conference schedule, OSU because of some big wins in conference play.