Stillwater bail bond agent found not guilty of murder in shooting death of client

STILLWATER, Okla. –An Oklahoma bail bond agent who was charged with murder after she fatally shot a man she was trying to take into custody was found not guilty of the charges.

In August, 41-year-old Chasity Carey, of Signature Bail Bonds in Stillwater, called 911 saying she had just shot a man, identified as 38-year-old Brandon James Williams.

When officers arrived, Williams was found dead at the scene.

Police said Williams was arrested in late July 2017 and charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, as well as possession of marijuana.

He was released from jail on Aug. 1 on a $35,000 bond, which was posted by Chasity Carey.

Carey reportedly told officers she had called Williams to her office that morning with the intent of taking him into custody to revoke his bond and deliver him back to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.

Carey told investigators a fight broke out between her and Williams during the meeting and she shot Williams in self-defense.

However, police said witness statements, evidence at the scene and video evidence contradict Carey’s version of the event. Investigators don’t believe the shooting was a justifiable act of self-defense.

Carey was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

During her trial this week, the jury watched the video of the shooting and began deliberating the case on Friday.

According to the Stillwater News Press, Carey was found not guilty of first-degree murder.