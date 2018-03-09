“There’s no telling what he was up to, but it certainly wasn’t anything good,” Convicted rapist now facing Peeping Tom charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Terrifying moments for a metro family as a woman wakes up to her dogs barking as a man stares into her kids' bedrooms.

It happened just before 5:00 a.m. in the 2800 block of Dorchester Drive.

When the woman saw the suspect, she woke up the man she lives with.

"He saw the person also," said MSgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department. "Went out and confronted him, told him he needs to leave."

Police say when the male victim said he was going to get his gun, the suspect, 34-year-old Bryan Hastings, said "Ya'll are trippin" and started to leave, but that victim wasn't going to let him get away.

"The male victim followed the suspect, giving 911 updates as to where he was," Knight said.

Officers eventually caught up to Hastings behind a nearby business and took him into custody. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a Peeping Tom charge. That's in addition to his already long list of past offenses, including first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 14 and failure to register as a sex offender.

Hastings is now registered as a sex offender.

"There's no telling what he was up to, but it certainly wasn't anything good," Knight said.

Police say there was no evidence that he tried breaking into the home.