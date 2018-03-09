U.S. senators working to achieve highest ranking for Oklahoma’s VA hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - After several years of investigations into VA medical facilities, there is a push for change when it comes to the care of our veterans.

Officials say mismanagement has led to major turnover rates on a national and local level.

Just a few years ago, VA hospitals were at the center of controversy.

"We had a lot of issues with construction. We had a lot of issues with some of our providers. We've had a lot of issues with our leadership. We've been able to turn over all of our leadership,” Wade Vlosich, OKC VA Medical Center Director, said.

A report by the inspector general found cases of fraud, waste and abuse by previous leadership.

In the past two years, Oklahoma City's facility has received new leaders, including Vlosich.

Legislation authored by Oklahoma’s U.S. senators and Congressman Markwayne Mullin passed at the end of 2017, making it easier to terminate under-performing employees.

"We had to change the legislation, one to allow someone to come in if they find there's some people who's not performing, to go ahead and get rid of them,” U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe said.

"If they're not doing the right thing, we don't want them here," he added.

Also last year, President Trump signed a bill into law, allowing an independent third-party to oversee investigations.

"Force the Veterans Administration to allow a third-party to come in when they're doing an examination in the state, just to be sure that they're accurate,” Inhofe said.

But lawmakers are still looking for more change.

U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford introduced a new bill to improve care available at VA hospitals around the country.

On Friday morning, U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe, as well as Congressman Markwayne Mullin, sat down with two of Oklahoma's VA directors to get some feedback on ways Oklahoma's facilities can improve.

They are also hoping to pass new legislation that requires all VA facilities in the nation to submit a plan to reach a five-star rating, the highest available.

Right now, Oklahoma City's VA hospital has a three-star ranking.

"We do very poor in terms of customer satisfaction. If you go out into our parking lot right now, you'll find veterans who are upset because there's no place to park,” Vlosich said.

Veterans we spoke with agree.

"The parking is horrible,” Ronald Sims, a veteran, said.

"The parking's hard to get to, but besides that, they do an awesome job,” James McCleskey, another veteran, said.

Construction for a parking garage has begun, but it's taken four years to build it.

The director hopes Sen. Inhofe and Congressman Mullin can help speed up the process on other construction projects. They believe this is one step to getting to a five-star level.

But it seems these men who served our country still feel served well.

"I think it's great. I think all veterans should do this,” McCleskey said.

"The VA, I know for me, it's been great for me," Sims said.

The Oklahoma City VA is working on a new psych unit, new homeless campus, and a specialty care clinic.