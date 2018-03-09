Watch: Oklahoma City streetcar goes on test drive

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re moving closer to having a streetcar system in downtown Oklahoma City.

In 2013, the Oklahoma City-City Council first voted to move forward with a proposed streetcar project throughout downtown Oklahoma City.

Almost five years later, the project is almost complete.

Last month, the first of seven streetcars arrived in Oklahoma City.

Now, we’re getting our first look at how the streetcars will operate following a test run this week.

Officials say the streetcar reaches speed sup to 31 miles per hour, but there will be more testing before the cars are ready for passengers.

The track won’t be done until sometime this summer.

By the end of this year, the city hopes residents will take advantage of the $131 million project and fill the streetcars as a new way to travel across downtown Oklahoma City.

The east-west loop will run a little over two miles connecting the Chesapeake Energy Arena, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Cox Convention Center, Devon Tower and the future downtown park and convention center.

The north-south loop will cover almost five miles and connect most of the Bricktown route, Automobile Alley, the Central Business District and Midtown.