OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A 45-year-old Oklahoma man died in a crash Saturday morning.

It happened near Henryetta, Oklahoma, around 10:15 a.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

However, officials say the 45-year-old driver was ejected during the collision and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say he was not wearing his seatbelt.