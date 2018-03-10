Amber Alert canceled after missing 6-week-old baby, 17-year-old mother found safe

UPDATE: Police say missing 6-week-old Abria Kinchen and 17-year-old Adazia Kinchen were found safe Saturday afternoon.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for missing 17-year-old mother and her 6-week-old baby.

Officials are looking for Adazia Kinchen, who is described as a black female, 17 years old, 5’11”, 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was diagnosed with depression, is possibly schizophrenic, and has not taken her medications.

Her daughter, Abria Kinchen, is 42 days old, and is described as a black female.

They were both last seen in the 2000 block of NE 13th Street Friday night around 8:00 p.m.

Adazia was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants.

She was carrying the baby in an infant car seat.

There is no clothing description for Abria.

The two do not have access to a vehicle, but police believe they may be trying to make their way to Nebraska.

Police say Adazia does not have a cell phone.

Family members told News 4 that Adazia has talked about hurting herself and the baby.

“Adazia, you need to come home. You need to bring that baby home. She’s 6 weeks old. She has no business out like this.You need to come to your senses and come home,” grandmother Lavern Crump told News 4.

“I’m just hoping she’ll come to her senses, and come home and bring the baby home, that’s my main concern right now. I’m so scared,” she said.

They also say this is not the first time she has left home before.

Call 911 immediately if you have any information.