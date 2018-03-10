× Update: Missing 17-year-old mother and 6-week-old baby found safe

UPDATE: Police say missing 6-week-old Abria Kinchen and 17-year-old Adazia Kinchen were found safe Saturday afternoon.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Police officials say 17-year-old Adazia Kinchen and her six-week-old child went missing Friday evening near the 2000 block of N.E. 13th, her family says she has threatened to harm herself and her child.

Officers have exhausted all resources in searching for Kinchen, saying that her and her child’s well-being is in danger. They are requesting the help of the public in this search as well.

The family told officials that she was also last seen carrying the six-week-old in a car seat, however, Kinchen has no access to a vehicle. But, it is believed that she is trying to make her way to Nebraska with her child.

Kinchen was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants, with shoulder-length braided hair.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of these two, please contact the Oklahoma City Police Department at (405)231-2121 or dial 911.