“It’s just so devastating,” Grandmother of Amber Alert baby speaks out

OKLAHOMA CITY - The grandmother of a baby at the center of an Amber Alert spoke to News 4 Saturday.

Lavern Crump is the grandmother of six-week-old Abria Kinchen.

"I'm very concerned bout my grandchild. Oh my goodness, it's just so devastating. I just wanted the best for her and being a young mom, I tried to be there for her," Crump said.

The Oklahoma City Police Department issued an Amber Alert for missing 17-year-old Adazia Kinchen and 6-week-old Abria Kinchen early Saturday morning.

Thankfully, Saturday before 4 p.m., both Adazia and Abria were found safe.

"They've canceled the amber alert. Both mom and infant have been found safe. Everything is okay with them, they are perfectly fine," Sgt. Jeff Dutton with the OCPD said.

“Adazia, you need to come home. You need to bring that baby home. She’s 6 weeks old. She has no business out like this.You need to come to your senses and come home,” Crump told News 4 Saturday morning. “I’m just hoping she’ll come to her senses, and come home and bring the baby home, that’s my main concern right now. I’m so scared.”

Crump said she was worried about both her daughter and granddaughter. "We're not from here so, you know, she does go to school and I know she has accumulated some friends. But, I did go over to one of her friends' house that I do know and I went over to her house, and the grandparents let me check the house, and her and the baby was not there," said Crump, who is originally from Nebraska. Police thought Adazia could have been going to Nebraska, however, she and her baby were found safe. "We're always thankful whenever these best case scenarios happen. It's always hard on everybody, family, friends, the public even, whenever we have an outcome that is not, basically, happy," Dutton said. Authorities say they will not release where the two were found at this time because both are juveniles.