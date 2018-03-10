“It’s been the worst experience I’ve had in my entire life,” Woman says pieces missing, destroyed after moving company nightmare 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - For more than a decade, Marie Schoenleber, 60, had a storage unit in Reno, Nevada, full of treasured belongings before she was able to move it back to Oklahoma.

She chose a company called Moving Forward because they offered the lowest price.

"What they did to me mentally, emotionally, all of it, it's been the worst experience I've had in my entire life," she said. "It didn't work out that way."

Moving Forward quoted Marie, $1,800 based on the estimated weight of her belongings.

But, Moving Forward then hired a second company, B & B Transportation Services, to handle the move.

After everything was loaded on the truck, they said it weighed 11,000 pounds.

"I knew that I might be over a little bit, but not 11,000 pounds," Marie told News 4.

Based on the weight, the price jumped to $8,750.

"I felt like my back was against the wall, here is this truck loaded with all my stuff, and I gave him a $4,000 payment," she said.

News 4 contacted B & B Transportation Services. A supervisor told us the price was inflated because Marie had more items than she put on the original contract.

"The [estimate] is based on list of items. The moment she's tripling the list of items, we're allowed to charge by the list of items whatever she's adding" the supervisor told us.

But Marie says she listed things, like a bed and mattress, as one item. However, the company was counting each separate piece, quickly increasing the inventory.

Marie says her $1,800 estimate was based on 60-cent per pound weight.

"I said, I just want the true weight. I hired you at 60 cents a pound and I don't understand why it's so hard to do the right thing," she said.

In a panic, she went ahead and gave her American Express card, but 24 hours after the truck left with her stuff, B & B Transportation said they didn't accept American Express.

"Went on to tell me that my truck was parked on the side of the road in Colorado and that I needed to come up with $4,000 or they were just going to put my stuff in storage," Marie told News 4.

Marie says Moving Forward urged B & B Transportation to deliver her belongings to Oklahoma. But when her belongings finally showed up in Oklahoma, Marie discovered a third company had delivered them. B & B continued to press for her payment.

"He said, 'Well, we're just going to go put it in storage and I'm going to go auction it tomorrow. Okie dokie, b**** and hung up on me," she said.

The driver from the third company finally agreed to take $3,500 dollars in money orders.

Marie had her stuff returned, but she says several pieces were missing, crushed, or destroyed. Some even covered in crude graffiti.

An ordeal she won't soon forget.

"I'm going to shut them down. That's my mission, to shut these kind of people down. You can't take advantage of people like this," she said.

News 4 also tried contacting Moving Forward, but they hung up on us.