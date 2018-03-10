Oklahoma Highway Patrol: 3 dead in pair of separate crashes

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three people have died in a pair of separate car crashes.

Troopers are still investigating what caused the wreck that killed 20-year-old Altus resident Dewayne Eric Skaggs late Friday south of Roosevelt in Kiowa County. Skaggs was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. A 17-year-old unidentified passenger was uninjured.

Earlier Friday evening, two people were killed in Okfuskee County near Weleetka. The patrol says 39-year-old Cindy Norton and 37-year-old Eric Norton, both from Dustin, were killed.

Troopers say Cindy Norton’s vehicle was disabled on State Highway 84 and being pushed by three people, including Norton, a 13-year-old male and a 15-year-old male.

A second vehicle tried to swerve to avoid the disabled vehicle, but struck Eric Norton and Cindy Norton’s vehicle, pinning her in the wreckage for about 90 minutes.