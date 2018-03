UPDATE: Thomas Howell has been located and is safe.

LAWTON, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 64-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Thomas Howell, who is described as a white male, last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans and brown shoes.

His last known location is in Lawton near SW Lee Blvd. and SW 67th St. on Saturday around 2:45 p.m.

If you have any information, call police immediately.