× Westbrook Triple Double and Bench Play Leads Thunder Over Spurs

Russell Westbrook had a triple double and the Oklahoma City Thunder got an offensive spark from their reserves to help beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-94 on Saturday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook had 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, while the Thunder had three bench players score in double figures, as OKC built a lead of as many as 21 points before holding on to win by 10.

Jerami Grant had 15 points, Alex Abrines 11 and Patrick Patterson 10, all off the bench, as the Thunder led by nine at halftime and then extended the lead early in the fourth quarter.

Starters Corey Brewer had 12 points and Paul George 11 to make it six Thunder players in all in double figures.

Center Steven Adams had to leave the game in the third quarter after suffering a sprained ankle.

Both teams made 10 three-pointers, but the Thunder attempted 17 more free throws than the Spurs.

OKC improves to 39-29 on the season, and moves a game ahead of San Antonio in the Western Conference standings.

It boosts the Thunder from 7th to 5th place in the standings.

The Thunder finish their four-game homestand Monday night at home against Sacramento at 7:00 pm.