1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Turner Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person has died after a four car pile-up around 10 p.m. Saturday night. It happened in the westbound lane near Wellston on the Turner Turnpike.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived on the scene of the multi-vehicle accident to find one person trapped in the vehicle without a pulse.

Two other drivers involved in the crash were sent to a hospital.

The OHP are currently investigating the cause of the crash, and the Turner Turnpike was partially closed off near the Wellston exit.

We will keep you updated, as the investigation continues.