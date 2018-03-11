At least 2 dead after helicopter crashes into East River

At least two people were killed after helicopter went down in the East River Sunday night, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on the helicopter. At least one person survived the crash.

The water is about 40 degrees.

“We are monitoring the situation and our thoughts and hope for safe recovery are with those who were aboard,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted. “We are thankful for our first responders at the scene.”

The helicopter is a Eurocopter AS350, an FAA spokesperson said. It is reportedly upside down in the water.

“As it approached the water it just sank,” a witness told PIX11. “It was quite fast.”

The helicopter did not sink.

The FAA is investigating. The NTSB will determine probable cause of the accident.