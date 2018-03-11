× Authorities investigate murder-suicide in Seminole County

WEWOKA Okla. – Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide in Seminole County.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man called 911 saying he shot another man and a woman at a house in the 13100 of State Highway 56 in the city of Wewoka.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found the shot man’s body lying in the front yard next to a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck. His identity is to be released once next of kin is notified.

Authorities then found Baylie Goodwin inside the house. She was also shot, but responsive and taken to OU Medical Center.

Goodwin told authorities she and her husband, Jerry Leonard II, were arguing all day. She called the male friend to pick her up and, when he arrived, Leonard shot him multiple times – killing him.

Goodwin then tried to shoot Leonard but missed, and he shot her once in the thigh before leaving.

A few hours later, authorities saw Leonard driving in the area of the crime scene. A short pursuit ensued before he crashed his pickup in a Hughes County field.

Immediately following the crash, authorities heard a single gunshot come from the vehicle. They later found Leonard’s body inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office and Creek Nation Lighthorse police are all assisting with the investigation.