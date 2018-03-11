Homicide investigation after early morning shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. near Linwood and McKinely, sending one victim to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers received a call of shots being fired Sunday morning on the northwest side of the city. They found the victim, a male, on the ground outside and shot at least once.

"I woke up in the middle of the morning, and I heard gunshots, like two," said Leyah, who lives in the surrounding neighborhood.

Brandon and his father-in-law made the initial call to police.

"It was crazy. We looked out the window. We see a car over here and a car over here," he said. "We heard the man say, 'Oh crap, oh crap, he's shot,' and the lady said, 'Screw it, go' so they left."

The identity of the victim and shooter are unknown, as police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information, call the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-231-2121 or 911.