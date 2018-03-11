× Nebraska man sues Oklahoma pipeline company for fatal 2016 leak

OMAHA, Neb. – A Tekamah, Neb. man is suing an Oklahoma pipeline company, which he accused of failing to properly repair an anhydrous ammonia pipeline, causing a deadly leak in 2016.

The Omaha World-Herald reports Steven Chace filed a lawsuit against Magellan Midstream Partners on Thursday in federal court.

The lawsuit said Chace reported concerns to the company about a leak in 2013 but a permanent repair was never made.

Chace said he awoke the night of Oct. 17, 2016, choking and was nearly killed by the fumes before he escaped. He said he saw his neighbor, 59-year-old Phillip Henning, killed in the deadly cloud.

Nearly two dozen homes near the leak were evacuated.

Magellan said it can’t comment on the lawsuit and the leak is still being investigated by federal officials.