Officials identify victim of fatal, 4-vehicle crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – Officials have identified a victim of a fatal, four-vehicle crash in Lincoln County.

On Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 29-year-old Raymond Lane of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner from internal injuries.

Lane was involved in the crash Saturday night near Wellston on the Turner Turnpike.

Another victim driving a second vehicle was transported to OU Medical Center in serious condition, according to officials. Megan Perryman, 20, of Welch suffered head and leg injuries.

OHP said the drivers of the third and fourth vehicles – 31-year-old Eric Garcia of Fort Worth, Texas and 27-year-old Gabriela Verdugo-Bruffett of Springfield, Mo. – as well as their passengers, including children, were not injured.

Officials said Lane’s vehicle got onto the turnpike and struck Perryman’s head-on, disabling Verdugo-Bruffett’s and Garcia’s. Perryman’s vehicle was then struck again by Verdugo-Bruffett’s.

According to OHP, Lane was the only one not wearing a seatbelt.