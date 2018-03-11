× Oklahoma Highway Patrol: 42-year-old Miami man died in wreck

MIAMI, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 42-year-old Miami man has been killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Ottawa County.

The patrol said, in a preliminary report, Toby S. Foust was killed early Sunday morning.

Troopers said Foust was traveling westbound when his pickup ran off the road, overcorrected and ran off the road again.

The report said Foust was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled three times and came to rest on its wheels. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP said Foust wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.